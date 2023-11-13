6-year-old's family found life-changing tight-knit community at Ronald McDonald House Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Thursday is our 14th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon.

CBS Philadelphia will be raising money to help the Ronald McDonald houses in Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey. But first, we want you to meet some of the families who benefit from this wonderful charity.

Six-year-old Ainsley Gray zips all over the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware in her makeshift wheelchair.

"I'm fast now," Ainsley said.

Ainsley has a genetic condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease.

"It's been rough. It's been a hard emotional rollercoaster," Ainsley's father, Brady, said.

Brady says doctors knew something was wrong before she was born.

"We were advised to end the pregnancy which was not an option for us, then we were told she wasn't going to make it out of the delivery room," Brady said.

Ainsley has defied all kinds of dire predictions. Brady and his wife diligently worked to help their first child endure all kinds of medical interventions.

"She's the happiest little kid you'll ever meet," Brady said. "She keeps us grounded she keeps us focused on what's important."

The family lives in Kentucky and drives to Delaware frequently so Ainsley can be treated at Nemours Children's Hospital.

"We started coming out here when she was eight months old," he said.

During this trip, she had rods put in her legs. The family finds refuge from the hospital at the Ronald McDonald House

"It would be very difficult on my family if this place didn't exist," Brady said.

This is their home away from home, where Ainsley enjoys playing in the toy kitchen

"I want to make cupcakes," she said.

"Honestly I think my favorite part of this home is the community that we found," Brady said. "When you live with a child that has a disability, whether it's physical, whether it's mental, whatever it is it's kind of a close-knit community."

"You just don't understand unless you've lived it. The families that are here all live in. The kids all have different things going on, but it's the same common denominator like we're here to help our kids thrive," he said.

Ainsley happily plays and keeps everyone entertained with her jokes.

"Why does the chicken cross the road? Why? Baa-cause," she said.

"Her goal in life is to make people laugh," Brady said. "She's a fireball, she's a red-headed little fireball who loves to talk to everybody."

In spite of the splints on her legs and other complications, this little girl exudes joy no matter where she is.

"I'm going home home," she said.

The family is packing up again, knowing they'll probably be back soon for more treatments.

"If we hadn't found this place, she would not be alive right now," Brady said.

He's grateful for the Ronald McDonald House and the people who support it

"Every dollar donated is a dollar well spent and I know every family here would feel the same way," he said.