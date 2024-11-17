Philadelphia hairstylist gives back at Ronald McDonald House Charities

Life is a journey. Oftentimes, it doesn't go exactly as planned, but taking it day by day with a little party in between is how one father from the Bronx is living life with his family at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.

Sitting down for a haircut is a blessing for Mateo Valentin.

"How long have you been at the house?" Richard Cornish asked Valentin.

"We've been living here five, six months now," Valentin said.

This dad's journey started at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House many months ago, but it was a long road.

"My son just turned 19 months," Valentin said, "and we've been to three hospitals in one year."

Baby Jayven Courtesy of Mateo Valentin

Baby Jayven lives at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Normally, I get his hair all good. We take pictures in the morning on which side is good for him so we can show family and friends," Valentin said, showing the CBS News Philadelphia crew a video of his son.

Both mom and dad live at the Philadelphia House. Valentin works overnights nearby while his wife travels to New York for her job. Any free time is spent with their beautiful baby boy.

"Every day, I throw him a party," Valentin said with a smile. "I throw him a party every day — just because."

Valentin considers the house and the haircuts blessings on this journey. For instance, the money saved with the hum of the razor covers transportation costs for his wife.

"Everything about this place, it's just all positive," Valentin said of the Ronald McDonald House.

Meeting them, understanding them and listening to them are what Richard Cornish is here to do.

"Every single person is on a journey at some point in their life," Cornish said. "We just don't know where they are in that journey."

He created "Restore Salon Services" in 2020, providing haircuts to needy families, including at the Ronald McDonald House.

About every two weeks, Cornish or another volunteer stylist comes. The list to sign up fills up quickly.

"You get to see a journey through another person's eyes and the gratitude that they have," Cornish said. "Giving back is free. It is kind. We need kindness in this world."

Kindness that Valentin — and a long list of others coming to get haircuts today — are beyond grateful for on this journey.

"I never understood that word. But now I do. It's dedication," Valentin said. "You have to give everything just to make that little boy smile. That's why I throw him a party all the time."

Be a part of the village that helps create the Ronald McDonald House Charities a home away from home. And don't forget to tune into the telethon on CBS Philadelphia on Nov. 21.

To learn more and donate now, visit RMHC.org.