Pluto TV launching free 24/7 "Rocky" streaming channel
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Starting Wednesday, you can watch all six "Rocky" movies for free 24/7! The free TV streaming service Pluto TV is launching a Rocky channel.
Fans of the Italian stallion can tune in to see all five original "Rocky" movies, plus "Rocky Balboa," all streaming on a loop, all day, every day.
The new Rocky channel is for a limited time.
Pluto TV is owned and operated by Paramount, the parent company of CBS3.
