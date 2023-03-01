Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Pluto TV launching free 24/7 "Rocky" streaming channel

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pluto TV launching 24-hour "Rocky" channel
Pluto TV launching 24-hour "Rocky" channel 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Starting Wednesday, you can watch all six "Rocky" movies for free 24/7! The free TV streaming service Pluto TV is launching a Rocky channel.

Fans of the Italian stallion can tune in to see all five original "Rocky" movies, plus "Rocky Balboa," all streaming on a loop, all day, every day.

The new Rocky channel is for a limited time.

Pluto TV is owned and operated by Paramount, the parent company of CBS3. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 8:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.