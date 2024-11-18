Robert Jones' family demands answers after Philadelphia detective shoots, kills him

It's been just over a month since Robert Jones' family received a call that he had been shot and killed by Philadelphia Homicide Detective Christopher Sweeney.

Now, family and friends are still waiting for answers as to why Sweeney shot Jones.

"You have two choices that are going to eat you up. You can think about how he was killed or you can think about how he was lived," said Michael Jones, Robert Jones' brother. "Right now, my job is to think about how he was murdered because I got to fight this until we get justice."

In October, police said Sweeney, 43, had stopped his personal vehicle on Willits Road near the intersection of Holme Avenue at about 11:30 p.m., as did another driver, who police identified as Robert Jones, 54.

Police claimed Jones got out of his car and walked up to the detective's vehicle. While seated in the driver's seat, Sweeney fired multiple rounds from his personal firearm, with at least one of the shots hitting Jones.

It is unclear if Jones had a weapon.

"What are we still looking at," said Shaka Johnson, the family's lawyer. "You went inside the manholes; you went inside the sewers, you were looking for a knife, a sharp instrument. You were looking for a dark object. You were looking for something that Officer Sweeney could say he thought was a weapon. You found nothing."

Sweeney remains on administrative duty as the department investigates.

Johnson said there has been nothing but silence from both the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the Philadelphia Police Department.

"They need to have their questions answered. That is part of the healing process," said Johnson. "The Philadelphia Police Department nor the district attorney's office has aided this family in healing."

Now a little more than a week from families gathering to celebrate and give thanks, the Jones family said there will be a huge void.

"Eagles game, he's at my house, Thanksgiving, he's at my house," said Michael Jones. "This year, it won't be the same."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the district attorney's office for comment. They said this is an active investigation, and they have no further comment at this time.