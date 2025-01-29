Philadelphia pediatrician says "vaccines are an American success story" amid RFK Jr. confirmation hearings

Senators grilled Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the first of his two confirmation hearings on Wednesday. A big focus of the Kennedy nomination is his position on vaccinations.

Many doctors and medical groups are opposed to Kennedy's nomination, taking issue with his controversial statements about the safety of vaccines.

Research shows childhood vaccination rates are down, leading to an increase in diseases like pertussis and measles.

"I personally have cared for two children who unfortunately passed away from vaccine-preventable illnesses and the loss of those children are pain and grief that I will carry with me for the rest of my life," said Dr. Katie Lockwood, who is a pediatrician at CHOP.

Lockwood is also a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, an organization that sent hundreds of letters from doctors to the Senate committee holding the confirmation hearings for Kennedy.

"Vaccines are an American success story," Lockwood said.

Lockwood also said some of the vaccine decline is related to access issues which the Academy of Pediatrics is working to address.

A recent analysis estimated vaccines have prevented 160 million deaths over the last 50 years. Many doctors worry decades of progress with vaccine-preventable diseases are being threatened by the anti-vax movement.

"We are seeing some of these diseases come back," Lockwood said. "Sometimes families are receiving information that could be labeled as misinformation or disinformation."

Kennedy is often blamed for some of that misinformation having previously said vaccines are dangerous. During the hearings, he said they play a critical role in healthcare. Many medical organizations are opposing his nomination, but the Academy of Pediatrics is not.

"I'm going to let the politicians do their job and I'm here as a pediatrician to inform," Lockwood said.