Robert De Niro, 79, becomes a father for the 7th time
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.
A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected.
The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.
De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy "About My Father," which opens on May 26. De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in "The Godfather: Part II" and best actor in "Raging Bull."
