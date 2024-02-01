Robert Atkins convicted of first-degree murder, arson in 1991 Cold Case murder of Joy Hibbs

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The man charged in the 1991 cold case murder of Joy Hibbs has been convicted of first-degree murder and arson Thursday.

According to officials from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the scheduling for Robert Atkins is to be determined.

Atkins, of Falls Township, was previously a person of interest but authorities said it wasn't until his wife told a grand jury what she knew that charges could be brought.

"Atkins, for the past 31 years, has been living free but on borrowed time. Today, we start to collect on that time from him, with interest," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in 2022.

Atkins' ex-wife testified before a grand jury that he came home covered in blood, telling her to gather the kids because they were going to the Poconos. She says she kept quiet out of fear.

"She said Robert Atkins told her that he stabbed someone and lit their house on fire. She said that he put his bloody clothes in the wash and showered," Weintraub said in 2022.

The Hibbs family, who offered a reward at one point, said they have been haunted and waited 33 years for justice to prevail.