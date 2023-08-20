Watch CBS News
Robbery suspects sprayed pepper spray inside store at Philadelphia Mills Mall: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say suspects of a jewelry store robbery inside a Northeast Philadelphia mall sprayed pepper spray Saturday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery inside Philadelphia Mills Mall. 

Police say a jewelry store was robbed and the suspects sprayed pepper spray.

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

