Rob Thomson doesn't see "any reason to panic" for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans will be on the edge of their seats on Saturday night as the team tries to extend its season. Down 3-2 in the World Series to the Houston Astros, the Phillies are facing a must-win.

If the Phillies want their third World Series title in franchise history, they must win the next two elimination games on the road.

It's a tough task, but it's not impossible.

In fact, the Washington Nationals did it in 2019 to beat the Astros.

After the bats were silenced in Game 4 for the Phillies, Kyle Schwarber crushed a ball in the bottom of the first inning Thursday night to tie the game up 1-1. But after that, runs were hard to come by despite several opportunities to break the game open for the Phils.

The Astros would hold on to win Game 5 by the final score of 3-2.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson has his message to his club after Thursday night's loss.

"We played really good baseball and I don't think there's any reason to panic," Thomson said. "We just have to keep doing what we're doing and concentrate on doing the little things. I always tell them, focus on the little things and the big things will happen. Don't try to do to much. Be yourself, good at-bats, play good defense, throw strikes, execute pitches. That type of thing."

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies in Game 6.

Wheeler gave up five runs, four earned, in five innings of work during his last start in Game 2, a Phillies loss.