Rob McElhenney's Wrexham takes on Philadelphia Union II at PPL Park

CHESTER, PA (CBS) -- Rob McElhenney was very humble as he spoke ahead of his football club Wrexham AFC's friendly match against the Philadelphia Union II Friday.

He said it's great to be back home in Philly.

"To bring my club back to my home is a dream come true," McElhenney said.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star co-owns Wrexham, a Welsh soccer team that he bought in 2020 with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds.

Their purchase of the team and its growth are chronicled in the Hulu series "Welcome to Wrexham."

Wrexham AFC club owner Rob McElhenney holds a Wrexham/Philadelphia Union banner at PPL Park before the July 28, 2023 friendly match between the two teams. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after a weather delay. CBS News Philadelphia

"Soccer is completely new experience to me it's only been over the last three or four years," McElhenney said. "And yet I am this massive Eagles fan, massive Sixers fan, I'm a massive sporting fan. And I am hungry for these types of experiences."

Wrexham was founded in 1864 and is the third-oldest professional association football club in the world.

In April, after 15 years in the National League, Wrexham won the title and earned a promotion to the EFL League Two. The team also went on a U.S. preseason tour, which led them right here to Subaru Park for a friendly match against the Union II.

"I am a [Union] fan but today, sorry I have to go with the club I own. And then tomorrow I'll be a Union fan again," McElhenney said.

We spoke to one fan who showed up to PPL Park in a "Wrexelphia" shirt.

A soccer fan at PPL Park shows off her "Wrexelphia" shirt. CBS News Philadelphia

"I was like, let me root for both, because I love both teams," she told us.

And some fans were torn on who to cheer for in the match.

"We did struggle with who to root for today," a couple told us. "We are big Wrexham fans but normally union fans as well."

McElhenney says the passion in Wales reminds him of Philadelphia sports fans.

"They walk around with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, and I think that's one of the beautiful things about Philadelphia is that we all have that sense of pride," McElhenney said. "For whatever reason, it's a part of who we are as a city."

He hopes that the love for soccer continues to skyrocket in the United States.

And while it's two cultures clashing on the field, "the second we leave the stands and walk on the concourse in the parking lot we can recognize each other, because we're the same," McElhenney said.

McElhenney says he had a whole section of family and friends who attended Friday's match.

Wrexham vs. Philadelphia Union II: score, weather delay

The Wrexham-Philadelphia Union II match ended in a 1-1 draw after weather delays due to rain and lightning in the area. Fans sheltered in the concourse or in their cars until the storms passed.

Wrexham opened the scoring in the 42nd minute of the first half when a corner kick was deflected by a Union defender and Tom O'Conner struck for a goal.

Minutes later in extra time, midfielder and Delran, NJ native Jeremy Rafanello scored on a free kick to tie the match.

The match was delayed for about two hours before resuming just before 11 p.m. with no further scoring.

On Twitter, the Union joked that they probably shouldn't have referenced "It's Always Sunny" prior to the match.

In retrospect, we probably shouldn't have said this :/ https://t.co/0NECtErNJh — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 29, 2023

Wrexham was without striker Paul Mullin, who was injured in a friendly with Manchester United in San Diego. A challenge from the Manchester goalkeeper left Mullin with a punctured lung and needing oxygen.

This was the last game of Wrexham's U.S. tour that took also them to North Carolina and Los Angeles.