Roads closed, barriers in place for Thanksgiving parade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The final touches were made Thursday morning along the route for Philadelphia's annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

Some roads are closed and barriers are in place along the parade route.

The parade starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, and works its way along the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day parade is the oldest Thanksgiving parade in the U.S., dating back to 1920.

Here's a full list of road closures from the city of Philadelphia's website:

12 a.m. – JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

2 a.m. – 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

2 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

5 a.m. – 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. – 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. – Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7 a.m. – Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.