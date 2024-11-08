Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot during road rage incident on Temple campus in North Philadelphia, police say

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Philadelphia police say a woman was shot during an apparent road rage incident on Temple University's campus Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened on North Broad Street between Cecil B. Moore and West Montgomery avenues.

The woman's condition was not immediately provided by police.

Temple University shared on its TUalert account just after 5:45 p.m. that shots were reportedly fired on the 1800 block of North Broad Street. The community was advised to avoid the area as police responded.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.