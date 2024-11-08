Woman shot during road rage incident on Temple campus in North Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police say a woman was shot during an apparent road rage incident on Temple University's campus Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened on North Broad Street between Cecil B. Moore and West Montgomery avenues.

The woman's condition was not immediately provided by police.

Temple University shared on its TUalert account just after 5:45 p.m. that shots were reportedly fired on the 1800 block of North Broad Street. The community was advised to avoid the area as police responded.

TUalertEMER: Shots fired reported on the 1800 block of N. Broad St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) November 8, 2024

