Road closures, detours in Philadelphia: Head of the Schuylkill Regatta​, "Light the Night" walk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 53rd Head of the Schuylkill Regatta and a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society night walk will cause some detours and road closures in Philadelphia this weekend.

Philadelphia police said Kelly Drive will be detoured between Strawberry Mansion and Fountain Green Drives beginning at 6 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, Eakins Oval, the Spring Garden Bridge at 31st Street and the I-76 eastbound off-ramp will be closed at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Light up the Night Walk. Police said the area will be closed until around 10 p.m. Saturday

The detour routes toward Center City will be south up the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive and west on Fountain Green Drive back to Kelly Drive.

Outbound to Roxborough, the detour routes are east on Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive, north on Reservoir Drive to Strawberry Mansion Drive and north on the Strawberry Mansion Drive ramp back to Kelly Drive.

Police said detour signs will be posted and warn drivers to anticipate delays.

The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta was started in 1970 by University of Pennsylvania graduates.

"It was started to be inclusionary for anyone who wanted to race in a regatta in the fall," Ellen Carver, president of the regatta, told CBS Philadelphia in 2017.

The 2 1/2 mile regatta is a free event for all spectators.

About 180 competitors are expected to race this year, according to the regatta's website.