Road caves in after sewer line collapse in Delran Township

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- A sewer line collapse in Delran Township, New Jersey, caused a large hole to open up on Leon Avenue Sunday night.

The township first posted about the "major" sewer line collapse on Jan. 21 shortly after 6 p.m. and said the Delran Sewer Department, Delran Public Works and Delran First Responders were actively working to resolve the issue.

Crews were still on scene Monday morning when Chopper 3 flew over Leon Avenue, where a large portion of the road had collapsed.

The township said the Fifth Street pump station is temporarily shut down while the sewer line is being repaired, and Cambridge Delran residents are asked to limit water consumption for the time being.

Delran Township will continue to post updates on its website and social media pages.

