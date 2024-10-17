Shooting in Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot leaves man in critical condition

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot, police said Thursday.

The 37-year-old was shot multiple times in the legs shortly after noon, police said, and was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody yet, but investigators are looking for the suspected shooter and a vehicle based on video from the casino.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more detail as new information becomes available.