Rivers Casino job seekers can land a career and a free cruise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rivers Casino is looking for new table games dealers. The Fishtown casino is hosting a job fair this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Starting dealers will earn base pay plus tips, which can add up to $30 per hour.

No prior casino experience is needed.

On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, with immediate job offers for qualified candidates.

Prospective employees are encouraged to start the application process before attending the job fair.

Applicants will also be eligible to win a free cruise.