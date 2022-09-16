Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say 01:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.

The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.

According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.

Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.

Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.

Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.