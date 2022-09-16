Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.

The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend.

Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.

Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday between two tents at 18th and Walnut Streets.

A woman who was walking by witnessed the assault and intervened. Police said the witness said something to the man, and after that, he ran away. The witness stayed with the victim and called 911. Officers arrived about 15 minutes later.

Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.

Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street. The witness was able to give a vague description of the attacker.

Neighbors tell CBS3 it's hard to fathom a rape in Rittenhouse Square, especially when police say there was a security guard in the park when the crime was committed.

"It's really scary," Rachael Goodman said. "I mean, this is a really safe, very wealthy neighborhood, so you just don't think that something like this would happen right outside your door."

Goodman has lived in Rittenhouse for the past seven years, and said the police presence is nearly nonexistent lately.

"There's no cops ever in this park," Goodman said. "Like day, night, weekend, there's no security. They have the little hut in the middle. There's no one ever in there. They need to have cops."

Goodman said she won't walk her dog late at night anymore and she worries about what will happen to her neighborhood if the crime rate continues to rise.

"I think the crime rate in Philly right now is astronomically high, so I think people think this area is the nice place to go," Goodman said. "You sit outside for dinner, you do the fine arts show, and they don't even feel safe here now."

Police are looking for surveillance video that could help them track down the suspect.