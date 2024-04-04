Rite Aid manager robbed while transporting $32K cash in an Uber: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Rite Aid store manager was robbed this week after she ordered an Uber to transport a $32,000 cash deposit for the business, police said.

The woman, who manages the Rite Aid at 74th and Ogontz avenues, ordered the Uber ride Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

She was in the Uber driver's car around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when it was rear-ended near 72nd and Ogontz avenues, only a few blocks away from the Rite Aid.

Surveillance video released by police shows the moments after the crash. The Uber driver stopped their vehicle and got out to look at the damage. Then two men in ski masks got out of the silver, gray or possibly light blue Honda CR-V that struck the Uber, and approached the woman and driver.

Security footage showing a robbery of over $30,000 cash on Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia. On the left of the frame, a white vehicle is stopped and a man is opening the door. Police said a pair of masked men in a Honda CR-V rear-ended an Uber, pulled the doors open and then stole a bag of cash from the Uber passenger, who manages a Rite Aid store in West Oak Lane. Philadelphia police

The men opened the door to the Uber, snatched the money bag from the Rite Aid manager and got back in their Honda.

The suspects were last seen in the Honda near the intersection of Woolston Avenue and Beverly Road by the Simons Recreation Center.

Police say the suspected robbers' Honda had a paper license plate and a Lyft sticker on the passenger side of the windshield.

The Philadelphia police Northwest Detectives Division is investigating.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Rite Aid for comment and will update if more information becomes available.

Surveillance footage provides a clearer view of a Honda CR-V that police say was used in a robbery. Police said two masked men in the Honda crashed into an Uber and robbed the passenger of $32,000. Philadelphia police

More video of the incident is available on the Philadelphia Police Department's YouTube page.