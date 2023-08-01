Gas price spike hurts charities fighting hunger

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Rising gas prices are straining budgets for volunteers who drive for the charities they serve, while agency directors worry about future price hikes affecting supplies for clients.

For 11 years, 83-year-old Jack Lennon has been delivering food for Main Line Meals on Wheels.

Monday, he and fellow volunteer, 82-year-old Eric Godshalk had 15 patrons to meet on their route.

They are doing what many volunteers do at the 125 Meals on Wheels agencies in Pennsylvania. They are driving their own car, using their own gas. This all just in time for AAA to announce the average price of gas in Philadelphia's five counties was up Monday to $3.90 a gallon, up $0.17 from the week before.

Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Erika Bhatia said one volunteer felt that pain at the pump, deeply.

"Her last fill up was over $70, which is just shocking that a tank of gas can be that expensive."

Bhatia said the agency only has enough money to buy food, not gas. However, if gas prices also keep affecting food prices, that could shrink the sizes of the meals volunteers distribute.

"If we have to cut costs, we might have to engage with our partners and ask them to reduce the amount of food that they are providing to us."

Bhatia also says she is seeing fewer new volunteers at the agency. Regardless, Godshalk said he will continue to deliver.

"It's a wonderful service, and we are happy to provide it," Godshalk said.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said analysts expect prices to continue to increase through the summer travel season.