Rihanna and A$AP Rocky debut newborn son Riot Rose in new photoshoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have debuted the newest addition to their family in a rare photoshoot. In a photo shared by photographer Miles Diggs on Instagram, the couple poses with their newborn son, Riot Rose, and firstborn RZA.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, famously debuted her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance earlier this year. She and rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, welcomed their first baby boy in May 2022.

The couple has kept many details about their family life private, sharing only a few shots of their kids online. The new images shared by Diggs on Instagram and Shutterstock are the first public photos of Riot Rose. "The Mayers Boyz," Rihanna, 35, commented on the Instagram post.

The famous parents may have been hinting at their new baby name during the Met Gala in May, according to Entertainment Tonight. Rihanna wore a white Valentino gown with roses and Rocky wore a red kilt similar to one he wore in the music video for the song "RIOT."

Ahead of the debut, a source told Entertainment Tonight photos were coming, and explained the meaning behind the middle name Rose. "Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers — he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once," the source said, adding that roses are also Rihanna's favorite flowers.

Rocky, 34, posted an image of Rihanna and RZA on Instagram in May. "HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA," he wrote.

In February, the the parents and RZA appeared on the cover of British Vogue and Rihanna shared images from that photoshoot on Instagram.