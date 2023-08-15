Man dies after garbage truck accident in Ridley Park

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A 31-year-old trash collector died Tuesday after he was run over by a garbage truck while on the job in Ridley Park, Delaware County.

A driver for J.P. Mascaro & Sons Garbage accidentally knocked the man over while backing up the vehicle, according to police. He was pulled under the rear driver's side wheels, where he was crushed.

Emergency officials were immediately called to the scene and the Ridley Park Police Department is investigating.

No other vehicles were involved.

The company released a statement:

"J.P. Mascaro & Sons is sad to report that one member of its three-person trash truck crew died today while collecting residential waste. Family members have been spoken to, and the company will stay in close contact with them during this very difficult time."