Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard.
Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and then hit the vacant dental office.
Officials said the driver will get a ticket and no charges.
A baby in another car was taken to the hospital for observation.
The road will shutdown for the next several hours.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.