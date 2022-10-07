Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County

WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard.

Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and then hit the vacant dental office.

Officials said the driver will get a ticket and no charges.

A baby in another car was taken to the hospital for observation.

The road will shutdown for the next several hours.