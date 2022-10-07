Dental office likely to be torn down after trucker crashed into building in Ridley Township

Dental office likely to be torn down after trucker crashed into building in Ridley Township

Dental office likely to be torn down after trucker crashed into building in Ridley Township

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A dental office will likely have to be torn down after a tractor-trailer ran off the road, hit two cars and slammed into the building. Two people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told CBS3 it all happened so fast and he's never been through anything like it.

Chopper 3 shows a huge hole in the side of the building where a tractor-trailer, towing an excavator, slammed into a dentist office in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

"This is not common," Det. Shawn McGee said. "We do not have a lot of fully loaded tractor-trailers weighing 110,000 pounds going into buildings."

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday at MacDade Boulevard and Morris Avenue.

Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer, traveling west, slammed on the brakes when an SUV traveling eastbound went through the intersection.

The tractor-trailer ended up hitting the Ridley Dentist Center. The cab of the truck collapsed into the basement.

"He extracted himself from the vehicle. He was able to exit the cab of the truck and then climb out of the building using a ladder.," McGee said.

There was no one inside because the office is closed on Fridays.

Due to all that damage, police say the building will likely be torn down.

But Jordan Klinkner, the co-owner of the dental office, is taking it all in stride.

"You get a call saying that a semi-truck drove through your building. The first reaction is, 'Is everybody OK?''" he said.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution, including a toddler.

"This no doubt could have been multiple fatalities," McGee said.