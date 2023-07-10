Watch CBS News
Riddle Hospital opens new 5-story patient pavilion

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County's Riddle Hospital is opening a new patient pavilion Monday. 

The new five-story pavilion features 76 private patient rooms, 10 modern surgical suites, a neonatal intensive care unit, and an atrium with new shopping and dining options.

CBS News Philadelphia is told this is the largest facility improvement in the hospital's history.

