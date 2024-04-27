Richard Redner, chairman of Redner's Markets grocery chain, dies at 73

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Richard "Dick" Redner, chairman of the Redner's Markets grocery chain, died Thursday, April 25, at Reading Hospital, according to his obituary.

Redner, 73, was the son of Mary Redner and the late Redner's Markets founder Earl Redner who and eventually took over the family business. He helped expand the grocery chain well beyond Berks County — today, Redner's has dozens of locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

"A crowning achievement of his tenure came in 2022 when the company eclipsed $1 billion in annual sales, due in part to his focused strategy on both market expansion and sales growth," his obituary with Kuhn Funeral Homes reads.

Redner is survived by his wife Elaine as well as a sister, two children and six grandchildren.

Richard Redner, chairman of Redner's Markets, poses for a photo at a Redner's store on Route 61 in Ontelaunee, Pa. in February 2012. (MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Richard Redner died without seeing justice in the homicide of his brother, Gary Redner, 16 years ago. Gary Redner was the executive vice president of Redner's.

Pennsylvania State Police reshared the information about the case on April 25.

PSP said that around 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2008, Gary Redner was last seen leaving Ganly's Pub on Reber's Bridge Road in Lower Heidelberg Township, a quarter-mile down the road from his home.

A $5000 Reward is being offered for information that solves this case!!!! Help us if you know ANYTHING!! The... Posted by PSP Tips on Thursday, April 25, 2024

The next morning, he was found beaten to death on his neighbor's property. Police say Gary's vehicle was parked in his driveway and he appeared to have never made it into his home that night.

Pennsylvania State Police said on Facebook that a $5,000 reward is available for information that solves the case.

In lieu of flowers, Richard Redner's family asks for contributions to be made to Crime Alert of Berks County — a volunteer-run nonprofit that helps publicize unsolved crimes and offers rewards for information leading to arrests.

Two viewings will be held for Redner at First Energy Stadium, the home of the Reading Fightin' Phils. The first is set for Tuesday, April 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second will be Wednesday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.