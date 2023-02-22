Police ID, charge car theft suspect shot by Caln Township officer

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A police officer is under investigation after they shot a man accused of stealing a car from a Wawa in Downingtown, the Caln Township Police Department said Wednesday.

Police identified the man as 55-year-old Richard Luminello, of Houtzdale, Pennsylvania. He was charged with attempted criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property and other related offenses.

Luminello was treated and released from Paoli Hospital after the shooting and immediately taken into custody, police say.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer fired four gunshots, striking Luminello once, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh and an elbow fracture, police say.

Police allege Luminello was driving a stolen vehicle before stealing another car that was parked in a Wawa in Downingtown.

Caln Township police officers allegedly attempted to stop Luminello before he fled the area.

According to the police department, an officer stopped at the intersection of Westerham and Shelburne Roads in an attempt to use stop strips to stop the vehicle. Luminello crashed into the officer's car, forcing it backward about 40 yards, police said.

After the suspect's vehicle stopped, police claim Luminello exited the car and began walking away from the approaching officers.

When Luminello stopped, police say the man turned to face the officers when they were within 15 feet and allegedly put his hand behind his back. Luminello is accused of saying "I'll shoot" with his hands clutched together.

Police said one of the officers then fired four gunshots and hit the suspect once in his right leg.

Luminello allegedly then stood up and refused further commands from police, claiming he was looking for a gun.

Investigators said officers quickly realized Luminello did not have a gun on him and attempted to de-escalate. An officer then tased him as he attempted to open the allegedly stolen vehicle, according to police.

Luminello was also wanted on outstanding state parole violations, police say. He was transported to Central Booking at Chester County Prison and is awaiting arraignment.

The police shooting is under investigation by the Chester County District Attorney's Office and police.