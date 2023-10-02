Man killed in hit-and-run after struck in Rhawnhurst, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood early Monday morning.

The 39-year-old victim was struck by a driver on the 8200 block of Bustleton Avenue around 3 a.m., according to police.

Police said the man was walking near the intersection of Bustleton and Solly Avenues when he was hit. The driver did not stay on the scene.

Police tell CBS News Philadelphia another driver saw the man's body in the middle of the road and called police.

The victim has not yet been identified and police have not released any information regarding the vehicle responsible.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.