Reward of up to $10,000 offered in connection with 2 gun store burglaries in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in hopes of information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with two gun store burglaries in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division said in a release Wednesday.

The first robbery happened in June, while the other happened in July, according to the ATF. A total of 43 guns were stolen.

Authorities with the ATF Philadelphia Field Division said in a release Wednesday morning that Jones Firearms near Columbia Avenue in Lancaster was burglarized on June 30 and July 29.

According to the ATF, two masked people were seen in both burglaries. A maroon or purple mid-2000s Honda Accord and a black late-model sedan with a moon roof were possibly used in the second burglary, the ATF said.

The ATF is offering a reward of $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will match the amount for a total of up to $10,000.

"This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF's reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers," officials said in the release.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or ATFTips@atf.gov, or the Pennsylvania State Police at (800) 4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or tips@pa.gov. Information can also be sent through ATF's website. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or the website.