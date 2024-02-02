New Jersey martial arts school Rev It Up teaching kids how to fight back

Rev It Up Martial Arts & Fitness in New Jersey teaching kids how to fight back

BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) - They may be small in stature, but at Rev It Up Martial Arts and Fitness in Berlin, New Jersey, children are taught to think big by learning how to fight back against would-be kidnappers or intruders nearly twice their size.

"Stop! Get away from me. I said get away," the children yelled during a class Thursday morning.

Dee Ann Wilcox, also known as Master Dee, is an instructor. She works with various ages, teaching a wide range of techniques that have been passed down through generations.

"So this drill is called safety positions. Do you guys know what to do right?" Wilcox said. "When I say safety positions, you're going to get ready, and when I say 'go' you're going to hop up. Yes, ma'am? Yes, ma'am."

One drill in particular is designed to teach kids what to do in case someone invades their personal space - or worse, tries to physically harm or kidnap them.

"We hope they never happen, number one," Wilcox said, "but in today's age, you never know. And if they are grabbed, you want them to get away. We're teaching them hands-on, and we don't really hold back. So, we grab them like an attacker would grab them, within reason, of course. It gets their adrenaline going, and maybe some other programs don't do that."

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with the children, ranging from 5 to 10 years old, about some of their techniques.

Beckham Yerkes, a 7-year-old student, was held down by their instructor. When asked how they escaped, they said, "I squirmed and I pushed up and rolled over."

The instructors said the lessons teach confidence and strength - qualities that will stick with them for life.

"To face your fears and to try stuff that's new to you and just do what you think is best," 8-year-old Lilly Domzalski said.