Restaurant catches fire in Philadelphia's Overbrook section

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Firefighters on roof responding to Overbrook pizzeria fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Flames shot up from the roof of a pizzeria in Overbrook Wednesday morning.

Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters on the roof of Italian Kitchen Pizzeria II on North 63rd Street off Lancaster Avenue.

There was no word from authorities if anyone was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

