Restaurant catches fire in Philadelphia's Overbrook section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Flames shot up from the roof of a pizzeria in Overbrook Wednesday morning.

Images from Chopper 3 showed firefighters on the roof of Italian Kitchen Pizzeria II on North 63rd Street off Lancaster Avenue.

There was no word from authorities if anyone was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.