Respect for Marriage Act coming up for Senate vote

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Senate is scheduled to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act' Tuesday.

The bill would codify same-sex marriage, while also adding federal protections for interracial marriage, and religious protections sought by Republicans.

Republicans voted to advance the bill earlier in November. If passed, the bill goes back to the House, which approved a similar measure.

The bill offers federal recognition to marriages between two people, if that marriage was legal in the state where it happened.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

