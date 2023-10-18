Heart Healthy: New research connects stress is common in women heart attacks

New research connects stress and heart attacks in women

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's new research on the connection between stress and heart attacks in women. This study found that stress and depression are more common in female heart attack patients with blocked arteries.

It's a connection that's especially meaningful for a Montgomery County teacher.

Patricia Sharpe is happy to check in with her cardiologist now after surviving a heart attack five years ago.

"It's a very frightening experience," Sharpe said.

The 72-year-old special needs teacher said it happened at school.

"There was no pain, there was no crushing chest pain, there was nothing down my arm or back or neck I just felt funny," she said.

Main Line Health Cardiologist Mara Caroline said Sharpe had a blocked artery known as the widow maker.

"This is very critical," Caroline said.

"It came out of nowhere," Sharpe said.

But new research said Sharpe's heart attack may have been linked to stress. The study that covered 486 women found stress levels were worse in women who have heart attacks with blockages.

"Stress does affect your physiology by increasing blood pressure increasing your heart rate," Caroline said.

Sharpe said it was an especially stressful time for her.

"Typically the end of school years presents a tremendous amount of stress," she said.

The study says there needs to be a bigger focus on mental health issues for women with heart disease.

"It's something I focus on with everybody," Caroline said.

Dr. Caroline said addressing the patient's emotions things like depression are critical and she encourages all her patients to meditate and exercise to help control stress.

"I do make it almost mandatory," Caroline said.

Sharpe is now working out, never wanting to go through the ordeal of getting a stent, remembering the words from the doctor then.

"You're one lucky lady, you were rolling into a massive heart attack and I don't think you would have made it," she said.

She now knows controlling stress is another important part of being heart healthy.

Doctors said it's important for women to know they can have different symptoms of a heart attack like what happened with Sharpe.

She just didn't feel right. She knew something was wrong and got help quickly which probably saved her life