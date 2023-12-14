First-of-its-kind research at Nemours Children's links babies birth defects to mothers' fentanyl use

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A groundbreaking new study from Nemours Children's Health links babies with birth defects to their mothers' fentanyl use.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Sammy loves bubbles. He was part of a new study from Nemours Children's Health that found congenital abnormalities in babies born to mothers who used fentanyl.

CBS Philadelphia is not using his last name to protect his privacy, but his mother by adoption and doctors wanted to share Sammy's story to help raise awareness.

"This didn't have to happen and if there's more awareness to that, I think we'd be in a much better spot," Mom said. "That's the biggest gut-wrenching part of it is knowing that this was all avoidable. People just need to understand that."

Doctors were able to confirm that Sammy's biological mother used fentanyl when she was pregnant. He's among 10 babies with birth differences related to fentanyl abuse included in the Nemours study.

"These babies are born with birth defects including cleft palate that Sammy had, they have small head size, they have hand differences. Sammy also had club foot like other children," Dr. Karen Gripp said.

Dr, Gripp said it's known that fentanyl causes birth defects but Nemours' new study documenting the specific similarities indicates the emergence of a novel syndrome linked to the fentanyl epidemic.

"I'm concerned that there are many more patients out in the country that need to be recognized," Gripp said.

For this study, researchers at Nemours were able to eliminate other potential causes for the abnormalities.

"It was sort of like an a-ha moment," Erin Wadman said.

Genetic Counselor Wadman first noticed the pattern, and testing showed no genetic cause.

"We ruled out all the all of those other possibilities and it really seems to be pointing back to the fentanyl during their pregnancy," Wadman said.

"He beats to his own drum and he loves music, lights, doing new things," Mom said.

Mom said Sammy doesn't walk or talk yet and depends on a feeding tube, but extensive therapy is helping.

"It's hard as a parent to know the odds are already stacked against my son and I do everything I can every day to make sure he doesn't feel that and he knows that no matter what he's going to be an amazing person," she said.

Sammy is among six of the babies in the study still being treated at Nemours.