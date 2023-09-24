23 rescue dogs medically evaluated after I-95 crash in New Castle County

Over 20 dogs recused after morning crash in New Castle County, Del.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) -- Nearly two dozen dogs are being evaluated for injuries after an early Saturday morning crash along I-95 in New Castle County.

Twenty-three dogs were on their way to multiple rescue locations throughout the northeast after they were saved from overcrowded shelters down in Louisiana.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA teamed up with the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare to ensure all the animals are receiving proper medical checks so they can continue on their journey to finding their forever homes.