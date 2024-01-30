Repairs have started on sinkhole in Philadelphia's Port Richmond after neighbors raised concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia is working to get answers after a sinkhole opened in Port Richmond last Saturday. Drivers were going around barricades and several cars landed in the crater.

Leif Barron had a front-row seat to the chaos of a car being pulled out of a large sinkhole from his downstairs window.

"You just hear a boosh, and you look out and you see a car, it's got its front tires stuck in the hole," he said.

At least four cars had to be towed out after the sinkhole opened last week in the 3200 block of Almond Street.

Neighbors complained after drivers were seen going around barricades placed at Almond and Allegheny Avenue, and some cars went up onto the sidewalk, creating a possibly dangerous situation.

"It should have been immediately addressed and properly blocked off right away," Barron said.

CBS News Philadelphia contacted the Streets and Water Departments over the weekend, and repairs have started. Concrete barricades have also been brought in and are now blocking the sinkhole, and plywood is covering the crater.

"Within three hours of getting that call on Monday morning, we dispatched a crew that went out there that started doing water main repairs," Brian Rademaekers of the Philadelphia Water Department said.

The Water Department said crews found a six-inch water main leaking under the street. The water was shut off to about 40 homes Monday and now a team is investigating the integrity of the sewer system.

"We really hope people have been patient with us and we hope they continue to be patient," Rademaekers said.

Neighbor Brian Hessa said he's happy to see progress.

"Hoping for that they fix the whole street up, and get everything fixed real easy so this way there's no more sinkholes in this area," Hessa said.

The Water Department said it can't provide an exact timeline on when the street will be fixed because it all depends on the condition of the sewer and Almond Street will remain closed as crews inspect the sewer system.

If no further work is needed, the Streets Department will then begin to repair the road.