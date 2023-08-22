New technology in Philadelphia keeping seniors sharp in retirement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New technology is taking retirement to new levels and keeping seniors sharp mentally and socially connected.

You can take a trip to Europe or visit your childhood home, it's all now available at Fountain View in Philadelphia, where the residents don't have to step outside.

"It's a beautiful day in Paris," a woman said.

But they're actually in Philadelphia, outfitted with virtual reality goggles and being transported all over the world to the Eiffel Tower.

It's a 3-dimensional experience – that makes everything look real.

"I want to put a hand out and say let me have that croissant," Dee Levin said.

Levin, 92, loves traveling the world from her home at the Fountain View At Logan Square.

"I find the technology just unbelievable," she said. "How else would we get to visit all these countries and see everything? It's just amazing."

Research shows this kind of technology can help elevate the social isolation that often comes with aging and decreases the risk of dementia and heart attacks

"It lets us think to improve our minds and learn new," Marta Kistler said. "You suddenly feel you are there, you are young again."

For Kistler, 86, it's a mental and physical experience.

The Rendever headsets, controlled through an iPad are also equipped with games and can customize locations. Levin wanted to see her old neighborhood.

"Sure enough they took me to my house where I used to live," Levin said.

"We can take you anywhere you want to go," said Becca Haist, who coordinates activities at the Fountain View at Logan Square.

Haist says the technology helps residents cognitively and socially

"It's stimulating thought and interactions with others," she said.

It's a whole new world of possibilities from the comfort of a couch.

Doctors say cognitive stimulation and social connections can significantly reduce the risk for people developing dementia or being depressed as they age.