Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: How to send message of condolence to Royal Family

LONDON (CBS) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to bid their final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II as her casket lies in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Queen Elizabeth lived her life of duty and touched the lives of people around the world, many of whom are unable to pass through Westminster Hall to pay their respects.

But, the Royal Family would still like to hear from you.

You can send a message of condolence to the Royal Family and it may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.

Click here to fill out the form.