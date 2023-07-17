Remembering our beloved colleague Elise Finch

Memories of Elise Finch Memories of Elise Finch 03:22

It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of our beloved Elise Dione Finch Henriques.

Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years. She first joined the team in 2007 as our weekend meteorologist and was most recently on the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, Elise joined Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast.

Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.

She was our bright light in the morning. We had the great pleasure of working with Elise for 16 years.

Elise was on the air with us just this past Friday. Her death is sudden and unexpected, leaving us all trying to understand how this could happen to our beautiful Elise, who was just 51 years old.

Her dedication to the job was truly evident every day. Every major weather event, Elise reported on - many in the elements.

The multiple award-winner was also so proud to say she was born in Mount Vernon and that she graduated from Mount Vernon High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University, where she received the prestigious President's Award. She went on to earn a Master of Science degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

Elise had a great love for the entertainment industry, most especially, the music world. And she was a self-professed superfan of Janet Jackson. She did wonderful interviews with her favorite singers.

Elise married her true love Graig Henriques, who she met at CBS New York. They married almost 10 years ago in a glorious wedding ceremony at Untermyer Gardens. They have a beautiful daughter named Grace, and we always treasured the stories she would tell us about her wonderful life as a mother.

Truly, every day was a good day when we were with Elise, and we will miss her dearly.

Elise passed away at a local hospital. The cause of death has not been determined.