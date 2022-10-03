Wet start to workweek as remnants of Ian move through Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a wet, windy start to the workweek. It's been cold and drizzly for the majority of the day in Montgomery County on Monday.

Eyewitness News was at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and City Avenue where drivers dealt with wet road conditions.

Earlier in the day Monday, CBS3 was in Center City where a lot of people were spotted with their umbrellas out on Spring Garden Street.

Passengers were careful as they tried to avoid getting their shoes wet in a large area of standing water inside one of the entrances to a subway station on the Broad Street Line.

Meanwhile, on the Ben Franklin Parkway, drivers had to deal with ponding on the side of the road. This morning, CBS3 spoke with a student at the Community College of Philadelphia who described how she got ready for the weather.

"I recently moved to Philly, like three months ago, so I haven't gotten any rainboots right now. This is my father's jacket that I stole. I need to get a little more prepared for the winter, especially," Estefania Martinez said. "Today I came prepared with an umbrella, but the other day I was not prepared. Got all drenched."

The wind was whipping on the Schuylkill River where the current was also moving quickly. Joggers on Kelly Drive didn't let the wet weather stop them from staying in shape.

"I'm actually training for the marathon in November, and so it's really important for me to stick to my training runs and I'm really motivated to do my first marathon and do well at it, so coming out here to run just felt really important. Didn't feel like I had a choice," Diana Hamm, of South Philadelphia, said.

People outside are trying to stay as dry as they can and some folks embrace the rainfall.

"I love the weather, I love the rain. I tell you, in California, it's nothing but drought, so this is like a miracle for us," Ean Clevenger, a musician from Sacramento, said.