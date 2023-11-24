Delco restaurant Relish gives away Thanksgiving meals to neighbors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of Relish in Delaware County gave away Thanksgiving meals Thursday to neighbors in need.

"We're fast food, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks," said Relish owner Jamie Campbell.

But on Thanksgiving Day, he closed the hot dog stand and gave free gourmet meals to his neighbors.

"We want to give people that are less fortunate a place to go and warm spot to have a good meal on Thanksgiving who can't otherwise do so," he said.

For some, this is a holiday. But for Campbell, it was a day to give back. He said he was thankful his employees were right beside him.

"It's pretty impressive that they're volunteering their time to come in and serve meals for the less fortunate, so we're happy with that."

Assisting Campbell and his staff was Mike Capozzoli of Capozzoli Catering.

"We used to work with another foundation to do meals on Thanksgiving, and they kind of stopped doing it. When he said, 'Let's do this.' I said, 'Perfect. I'm in.'"

Campbell then posted on Facebook about the meal giveaway. Amanda Norton picked up a meal. It meant the world to her during these tough times.

"Right now, me and my significant other, we are living in a motel, and we're struggling to get by day-to-day with that," she said. "For Relish to be doing something like this, I am very thankful and appreciative of it."

This was just the start for Campbell. He was already planning an annual community day for the spring.