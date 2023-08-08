Red Cross ends restrictions that prevented gay men from donating blood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Red Cross on Monday officially adopted updated rules from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration covering blood donations. This will allow more gay men to donate blood.

The screening questions for blood donors are now less restrictive. Jefferson Health on Monday joined the Red Cross in welcoming new donors.

"It's really awesome to give blood today," Jefferson Health medical student John Kee said.

Kee hadn't been able to give blood before now because the FDA prevented donations from sexually active gay men.

That regulation has been updated to be more inclusive.

"It's really awesome that we are moving in a way that is informed by evidence-based medicine," Kee said.

It was the first day Jefferson Health is taking blood with the updated guidelines with the blood center officially celebrating LGBTQ+ donations.

"The population that will most likely be included now would be what we call men who have sex with men," Dr. Julie Karp, the director of blood transfusion at Jefferson Health, said.

Karp says the revised questions asked before people give blood are now gender-neutral and they include a review of the donors' recent sexual history.

"These new questions really do maintain the safety of the blood supply," Karp said.

The old restrictions were aimed at eliminated blood donations from people with HIV/AIDS, but since it's tested, that was considered discriminatory, outdated and unnecessary.

The LGBTQ+ community is applauding the revised rules.

"I'm really happy we're giving availability wherever we can for people to donate," medical student Blake Well said.

With the donation restrictions lifted, there is hope blood shortages will ease.

"We never know when we may need blood ourselves," Corin Underwood Carter said, "so being able to donate blood while I don't need it today, I may one day."

The Red Cross say only 3% of people who are eligible to donate blood do so, and there's always a need.