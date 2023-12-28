Red Cross offers big prizes to help with low blood donations as officials worry about possible shortage

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- American Red Cross officials said Thursday that donations were down nationwide and they were worried about a possible shortage in January while the agency turned to more incentives to get more donors at blood drives.

"Yes, we are very worried about January because of how far down we are right now," said Southeastern Pennsylvania Communications Manager Alana Mauger.

She said donations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were down 30% from the agency's November and December goals.

"We've seen people not make appointments because they are busy with the holiday season," Mauger said. "We've also seen people sign up and then not come to appointments."

She hoped the chance to win a big prize will get more people in drives like the one on Thursday at Ambler Borough Gym.

"The LCD TV is a national promotion. So, you'd be entered into a drawing to win that," she explained. "We need to collect around 600 units of blood every single day in the Penn-Jersey area, so that includes Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey."

Registration for this giveaway runs through New Year's Eve.

Starting New Year's Day, donors get a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl.

"I think that's a great incentive. That should get more than 600 people out," said donor Bob McCadden of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

He said he started giving after the start of the COVID pandemic and gives every few months. He said he supports the agency offering this t-shirt to all donors and a nationwide raffle for a chance at bigger prizes.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Well, I think it's great, but I probably would have given blood without the incentives," he said.

McCadden also said there is always another reason to give.

"If you look at all the people in your family, your friends, who have been beneficiaries of blood, think about what would have happened if someone had not given blood in that instance," he said.