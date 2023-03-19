Recall for baby formula after possible bacteria contamination

Geber recalls baby formula out of an abundance of caution

Geber recalls baby formula out of an abundance of caution

Geber recalls baby formula out of an abundance of caution

SILVER SPRING, Md. (CBS/CNN) – The maker of a popular powdered infant formula is voluntarily recalling one of its products.

Gerber announced on Friday it is recalling some of its Gerber Good Start Soothe Pro Powdered Infant Formula because it may be contaminated with bacteria.

The formula was made between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 of this year.

The company says, so far, no products have shown any signs of bacteria contamination and no one has become sick.

The company opted for the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Customers with the product should toss it out, and they can ask the company for a refund.