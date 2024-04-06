Realmuto homers after an intentional walk to Harper to help Phillies beat Nationals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto followed an intentional walk to Bryce Harper by driving a hanging curveball over the wall for a three-run homer, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Saturday.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. José Alvarado, Philadelphia's fourth pitcher, threw the ninth for his second save in two chances this season.

Realmuto, who singled and scored on Alec Bohm's triple in the first, took advantage of a poor 0-2 pitch by Jake Irvin (0-1) to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Trea Turner got things going with a two-out double before two-time NL MVP Harper was put aboard.

As Realmuto circled the bases, Irvin bowed his head and put his hands on his hips. Irvin wound up going six innings, giving up four runs and five hits, along with just one of the Nationals' three walks — a day after the team's pitchers issued nine free passes.

Philadelphia failed to take advantage of several other chances to score Saturday, going 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position. One wasted opportunity came in the seventh when Johan Rojas — now hitting .045 for the season — was up with one out and runners at second and third. He lined out to left fielder Jesse Winker, whose throw home beat a tagging-up-at-third Bryson Stott for a double play.

After getting shut out 4-0 and managing a grand total of two hits Friday, Washington at least got on the board in this one, cutting the deficit to 4-2 on Joey Gallo's two-run shot to right-center in the third. It was his second homer of the season and 200th for his career.

But that was Washington's last base hit. For the second consecutive game, the home team did not manage to register so much as a single beyond the third inning.

BYE, BROGDON

The Phillies shipped RHP Connor Brogdon to the Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Benony Robles, who played at Class A last season. Brogdon, a reliever, helped Philadelphia reach the 2022 World Series but gave up six earned runs in two innings this season and was designated for assignment Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker, on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury, threw live batting practice before Saturday's game.

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams was a late scratch from the lineup after injuring his right hand during a slide into second base in Friday night's game. Rookie Nasim Nuñez played shortstop instead; it was his first start in the majors. 3B Nick Senzel, who broke his right thumb on opening day, is expected to head to Double-A Harrisonburg next week on a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

The three-game series wraps up Sunday with Philadelphia's Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 3.60 ERA) facing Washington's MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 5.06) in a matchup of lefty starters.