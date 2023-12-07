Ready-to-eat chicken fried rice recalled over possible listeria contamination

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 13,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice has been recalled by Garland Ventures due to possible Listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The 13,842 pounds of the recalled product was shipped to retail stores throughout the country. Here are the specific details of the product:

2-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand "CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE" with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label.

These products will also have the establishment number "EST. P-31993."

The FSIS found out about the issue while reviewing test results, which showed the item tested positive for L. monocytogenes.

Officials say there are currently no confirmed reactions due to this product, but anyone who is concerned should contact their healthcare provider.

Listeriosis, which is a serious infection caused by L. monocytogenes, commonly affects older individuals, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions that are preceded by gastrointestinal side effects.

People who purchased this product are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Customers with questions about the recall can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.