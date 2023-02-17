Reading Terminal Market opens new store General's Jerky

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking to try a new snack spot this weekend? Reading Terminal Market just opened a new savory store that specializes in jerky!

The new store, General's Jerky, is from the owners of longtime Reading Terminal Market staple Hatville Deli.

The ribbon cutting took place Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Guests have the opportunity to sample an assortment of Pennsylvania's premium jerky and cured meats. Yummy!