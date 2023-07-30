Watch CBS News
Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli retiring after 22 years of service, mayor says

READING, Pa. (CBS) --  The City of Reading is looking for a new police chief. Mayor Eddie Moran said Chief Richard Tornielli is retiring after 22 years of service.

"Given recent events, I decided to move forward with new leadership in the police department," Mayor Moran said. "The chief and I agreed that a change of strategy was needed, and I graciously accepted his offer of retirement."

An interim police chief will be appointed until a new one is hired.

