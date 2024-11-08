Pennsylvania school is helping kids "reach" their full potential with just a few clicks away

I have learned once we can identify a child's strength, we are then entrusted to grow that child into their full potential. That may mean it doesn't always look linear or traditional, and that may be exactly what your child needs.

When weighing the options of education, it would be remiss for parents and guardians to discount cyber learning. Here in Pennsylvania, Reach Cyber Charter School is a state-accredited alternative to your child's intellectual growth, including social and independent development. It's a place for those who seek an adaptable, high-quality educational experience for their children in grades K-12.

CEO Jane Swan knows all too well the benefit of individualized learning, as this former teacher became an advocate for her daughter Rebecca, who was born with special needs. Standing for change within the education system, Swan eventually found herself in the world of cyberlearning — not just for Rebecca but for thousands of other students to come.

Reach proudly shares that all of their almost 600 teachers are certified when the state requires only 75% to be certified. Their school board is led by an independent board of trustees, which oversees the school's operations. Reach includes counselors, career readiness counselors, mentors, anti-cyberbullying and community coordinators, to name a few.

Reach stands apart with its STEM integration throughout the curriculum in ways that aren't offered within a traditional classroom. The school provides STEM camps, kits and clubs run by teachers who specialize in this department. If you're lucky enough, you may even catch the STEM program on wheels with their STEM trailer. It's also a fantastic opportunity to meet and collaborate with others while working in group settings with educators.

In addition, Reach's career readiness program sets it apart. There are numerous specialized courses students can take when they have a vision for their future and career endeavors.

Reach educators believe in fostering socialization through a variety of methods throughout the year, both educational and extracurricular. A fun fact: Reach also hosts proms!

Reach offers year-round pacing so students can go to school all year. It also offers open enrollment, so parents and guardians can make an educational switch when the time is right for their student. If they need to take things a little slower, or if they want to go accelerated and are bright and want to find and learn more things, they can do that as well. They have the option to accelerate once they enter high school.

"It's a place where you can come and belong. Discover your gifts. It's a place for children to be who they are. Maybe to come to a safe place for the first time in their lives. It is a place to grow and to learn. And sometimes it's a place to just come for a short period of time. But overall, it's a place of culture of caring. And it's a place where we're dedicated to inspiring and nurturing students," said Swan.

To learn how Reach can help your child "reach" their full potential and learn more about enrollment, visit Reach Cyber Charter School's website.