Philadelphia man sentenced to over 11 years for carjacking two ride-share drivers in one week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rashad Johnson-Price, 20, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 135 months in prison on Thursday for carjacking two ride-share drivers and using a firearm in connection with the crimes.

In September 2023, Johnson-Price pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking and one count of carrying and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He admitted to carjacking a Lyft driver with an accomplice at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Days later, on Aug. 13, 2022, Johnson-Price and his accomplice carjacked an Uber driver at approximately 5 a.m. In both incidents, Johnson-Price and his accomplice requested a ride-share vehicle and then stole the vehicle at gunpoint once it arrived.

"The victims in this case were just trying to make an honest living when two criminals threatened them at gunpoint," said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. "It must have been terrifying, especially in the early hours of the morning, with few other people around. We and our partners on the Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force will not allow carjackers like Rashad Johnson-Price to commit these violent crimes with impunity. He'll now be living his 20s behind bars."

"Luring victims through their ride-share service to take their cars and livelihood at gunpoint was a particularly awful crime that will not go unpunished," Eric J. DeGree, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division, said.